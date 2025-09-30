Listeria outbreak from recalled frozen meals sold at Trader Joe’s and Walmart leaves 4 dead, 19 in hospital

The CDC issued a multi-state recall for ready-to-eat meals containing pasta that may have been contaminated by listeria.

The recall includes “Marketside linguine with beef meatballs and marinara sauce” sold at Walmart in 12-ounce trays with a “best if used by” dates of Sep. 22, 24, 25, 29, 30 and Oct. 1 of this year. The recall was first issued in June.

It also covers “Trader Joe’s cajun style blackened chicken breast fettucine alfredo” with the “best if used by dates” of September 20, 24 and 27. The CDC updated its recall to include the product in late September.

The Trader Joe’s Cajun Style Blackened Chicken Fettucine Alfredo was recalled amid a listeria outbreak with “best by” dates of Sept. 20, 2025; Sept. 24, 2025; and Sept. 27, 2025, covered by the recall. (USDA / Fox News)

An update issued by the CDC on Friday showed the listeria outbreak has led to 20 cases, including 19 hospitalizations and four deaths. The outbreak also spans 15 states.

The CDC said that while the products linked to the recall should no longer be available for sale in stores, they could be consumers’ fridges or freezers if they were purchased recently. The recalled products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

Consumers should not eat affected foods and are urged to clean the refrigerator, containers and surfaces that may have touched the contaminated foods as listeria can survive in the fridge and may spread on to other foods or surfaces.

Listeria is particularly harmful to people aged 65 and older, as well as women who are pregnant or people with weakened immune systems, because listeria can spread from their gut to other parts of the body – causing a severe condition known as invasive listeriosis.

The CDC recommends that people who are vulnerable to listeria should contact a healthcare provider immediately if they have symptoms like headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance, and convulsions – as well as fever, muscle aches, and tiredness.

Listeria symptoms usually start within two weeks of eating contaminated food but can start as early as the same day, or as late as 10 weeks after.