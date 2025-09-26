911 caller reports a bomb in his yard, but he put it there himself, Michigan cops say

A man accused of placing a false report of an explosive device in his front yard has now been arrested, Michigan authorities say.

The Clare County Sheriff’s Office said the 35-year-old man called 911 on September 23 telling dispatchers two individuals had left a suitcase with an explosive device inside near his home in Hayes Township, WOOD reported.. Deputies arrived on the scene and found the suitcase near his mailbox.

After setting up a perimeter around the home, deputies called in the Michigan State Police Bomb Squad to investigate, WOOD reported, citing the sheriff’s office.

“While waiting for the bomb squad to arrive, deputies began speaking with neighbors in the area and were able to obtain video surveillance from a nearby residence showing Combs placing the suitcase in his yard,” the the sheriff’s news release said, the Clare County Cleaver reported.

When the bomb squad arrived on the scene, they revealed the suitcase “lacked any dense material indicative of an explosive device,” after x-raying the inside and finding a large amount of electronics, according to the Clare County Cleaver.

The man confessed that he placed the electronics inside the suitcase and made the false report so police would investigate the two individuals he accused due to “previous issues,” authorities said, according to WNEM.

The man was arrested and charged with one count of false report or threat of bomb/harmful device and is being held in the Clare County Jail, deputies told WNEM.

Hayes Township is about a 175-mile drive northwest from Detroit.

By TJ MACIAS/Fort Worth Star-Telegram

TJ Macías is a Real-Time national sports reporter for McClatchy based out of the Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex. Formerly, TJ covered the Dallas Mavericks and Texas Rangers beat for numerous media outlets including 24/7 Sports and Mavs Maven (Sports Illustrated). Twitter: @TayloredSiren

