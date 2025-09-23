Two tropical depressions could threaten Bahamas, Caribbean this week

Hurricane Gabrielle has weakened but is still a Category 4 hurricane as of the 2 p.m. National Hurricane Center update on Tuesday, September 23, although dangerous rip currents may affect east coast beaches through Thursday.

However, more “vigorous” storms are out there and may develop into tropical depressions starting as early as this week, forecasters said.

The first, Invest 93L, is expected to form on Thursday or Friday as it moves across the western Tropical Atlantic toward the Bahamas, the NHC said. The odds of it becoming a tropical depression in between two and seven days is now at 90%.

The second, Invest 94L, several hundred miles to the east, is expected to bring heavy rainfall and gusty winds into the Leeward Islands by late tonight and then over the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico on Wednesday and Thursday, according to an NHC forecast. It has a medium chance of developing into a tropical depression as it approaches the Bahamas, forecasters said.

“This second wave currently has a high chance of developing during the middle to latter part of this week,” AccuWeather Lead Hurricane Expert Alex DaSilva said. “Should this wave develop instead of the one farther west, steering currents would guide this storm east of the U.S., but it could be another concern for Bermuda by the weekend.”

Tropical development typically requires ocean temperatures of at least 80 degrees, according to AccuWeather. Portions of the Gulf and Caribbean are experiencing water temperatures well into the 80s to near 90.

Meteorologist Brian Shields gives us a glimpse at one of the systems approaching our area.

“When tropical storms and hurricanes form in the western Caribbean or Gulf, there is much less preparation time compared to a similar system that forms over the Atlantic and heads toward Central America or the U.S.,” AccuWeather said.

The NHC is also monitoring two more tropical waves. The peak of the season is Sept. 10, with the most activity happening between mid-August and mid-October, according to the Hurricane Center.

The next named storm of the season will be Humberto.

