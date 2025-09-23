Man dies after being shot on Fort Lauderdale Beach

FORT LAUDERDALE — A car crash into a Fort Lauderdale seawall early Tuesday morning led police to discover a man with a gunshot wound to the chest

Officers responded around 2:30 a.m. to the 1400 block of North Fort Lauderdale Beach Boulevard after receiving a report of a shooting.

While en route, they were told a man believed to be involved had been seen walking, holding a black shirt.

Police later located a man matching that description and took him into custody.

At the crash site, officers found the driver suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was transported to the hospital by Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue, where he later died.

Authorities have not released the name of the victim or the possible shooter.

By MILENA MALAVER/Miami Herald

