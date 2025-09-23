Carnival cruise passenger from US reported missing after leaving ship early, telling crew she ‘did not want to be found’

BONAIRE — A Carnival cruise passenger was reported missing after she left the ship during a stop in the Caribbean with her luggage in tow and told the perplexed crew that she “did not want to be found.”

Jessica Collins, a 47-year-old American who booked a trip aboard the Carnival Horizon, failed to return to the ship at the end of its stop in Bonaire on Sept. 17.

Bonaire government officials launched an investigation in tandem with the cruise line.

Surveillance footage released by authorities showed Collins exiting the ship with a grey backpack and dressed in a Hawaiian T-shirt and cargo shorts.

Collins originally disembarked the ship on Sept. 13 with all of her belongings in a backpack, but left cash behind as thanks to the stateroom attendant alongside a thank you note, Carnival Cruise explained in a statement.

When she didn’t return, though, the ship’s Care Team tried to reach her. She texted the crew back and let them know that she “was safe and did not want to be found or contacted again,” according to the statement.

The cruise line said that they were “cooperating with local authorities,” but noted that Collins “appears to have taken deliberate action to be alone and on her own.”

The Bonaire government previously said that Collins left a bulk of her luggage behind but brought her identification with her.

The extravagant eight-day cruise through the Southern Caribbean departed from Miami on Sept. 13. The same ship departed from the same dock in Miami for a new voyage through the Western Caribbean on Sunday, according to CruiseMapper.

The same ship Collins rode on departed from Miami for a new trip through the Western Caribbean on Sunday.

By CAITLIN McCORMACK/New York Post

