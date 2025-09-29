Venezuela’s Maduro readies security powers in case of feared US attack

CARACAS (Reuters) — Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has signed a decree granting him additional security powers in case the U.S. military enters the country, the nation’s vice president, Delcy Rodriguez, said today.

The measure marks the latest escalation in tensions between the two countries, with Maduro publicly alleging that U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration is plotting to oust him.

The decree would allow Maduro to mobilize armed forces throughout the country and give the military authority over public services and the oil industry.

The U.S. has deployed a fleet of warships through the Caribbean, which Washington says is to combat drug trafficking through the region.

In recent weeks, the U.S. has also struck several boats it claims were carrying illicit drugs from Venezuela, killing those aboard. Experts have questioned the legality of the strikes.

Privately, Maduro has sought to reconcile with Trump, sending a letter to his counterpart earlier this month offering to engage in direct talks.

Maduro rejected U.S. claims that Venezuela played a big role in drug trafficking, and told Trump he wanted the relationship between the two countries to be “historic and peaceful.”

Still, U.S. military officials are drawing up plans to strike alleged targets related to drug trafficking within Venezuela, NBC News reported on Friday, citing sources familiar with the matter.

“What the U.S. government, what warlord Marco Rubio is doing against Venezuela is a threat,” Rodriguez told diplomats in a meeting on Monday.

Venezuela’s military has carried out training exercises with volunteer militia members in recent days, with soldiers teaching members of the public to handle weapons in preparation for what leaders call a possible U.S. incursion.

The U.S. State Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The powers granted under the decree signed by Maduro would be valid for a 90-day period, with the option to be renewed for a further 90 days, according to the nation’s constitution.

