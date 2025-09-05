Mostly cloudy and breezy with a couple of showers this afternoon, high 90

The National Hurricane Center is monitoring Invest 91-L in the eastern Tropical Atlantic.

A broad area of low pressure over the eastern tropical Atlantic, associated with this tropical wave, is producing a concentrated but disorganized area of showers and thunderstorms mainly to the north

of the center.

Environmental conditions are favorable for development of this system, and a tropical depression is likely to

form by this weekend as it moves slowly westward at 5 to 10 mph across the central tropical Atlantic.

This system is likely to be near the Lesser Antilles by the middle to latter part of next week, and interests there should monitor its progress.

* Formation chance through 48 hours…medium…60 percent.

* Formation chance through 7 days…high…90 percent.

HEAT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 PM AST THIS AFTERNOON

* WHAT…This level of heat affect most individuals sensitive to heat, especially those without effective cooling and/or adequate hydration. Impacts possible in some health system and in heat-sensitive industries.

* WHERE…Portions of Puerto Rico and Virgin Islands.

* WHEN…From 10 AM this morning to 4 PM AST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

Take extra precautions when outside. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing.

Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments.

Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.

Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

There is a low risk of rip currents along the coasts of all islands in our area.