Resort for sale in California has a special extra — an erotic maze. Take a look?

A 40-bedroom, 40-bathroom resort has gone on the market in Palm Springs, California — but it’s really not like, well, other resorts in the popular tourist area.

It revolves around the erotic.

Or rather, nudest enthusiasts.

“It’s not only clothing-optional, but it’s a swinger-lifestyle resort,” listing agent Adam Gilbert told Realtor.

It’s called the Exotic Dreams Hotel, and it is a getaway that comes with extra-curricular activities. And renovations. It’s listed for $10.5 million. “This 40-room boutique hotel blends mid-century and spanish charm with modern upgrades, providing a unique investment opportunity or an exceptional addition to any hospitality portfolio,” the listing on Realtor says. “

Spanning multiple structures across lushly landscaped grounds, the property features three sparkling pools, ample guest amenities, and breathtaking views of the surrounding mountains.”

Going through the photos, folks will notice the colorful rooms, ample-sized bathrooms (with small showers) and an erotic maze. Or, as it’s called “the play maze” that’s outdoors.

“Before it was Exotic Dreams Resort, it was a place called All Worlds Resort, which was a very popular gay men’s resort, clothing-optional,” Gilbert said to Realtor. “It’s a very well-known property in terms of the history. If you know, you know.”

Features, per the listing, include:

Walkability to shops and restaurants

“Branding potential”

“Room to increase ADR” (average daily rate)

Three pools Views

“Whether guests are seeking a serene desert escape, a lively weekend retreat, or a private event venue, Exotic Dreams delivers on all fronts,” the listing says.

By TJ MACIAS/Fort Worth Star-Telegram

TJ Macías is a Real-Time national sports reporter for McClatchy based out of the Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex. Formerly, TJ covered the Dallas Mavericks and Texas Rangers beat for numerous media outlets including 24/7 Sports and Mavs Maven (Sports Illustrated). Twitter: @TayloredSiren

