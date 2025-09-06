Mostly cloudy, breezy with occasional rain this morning, high 91, low 77

Variable weather conditions are expected to continue today, with showers and thunderstorms moving across the region throughout the day. Don’t forget your umbrella!

Tropical Atlantic (Invest 91-L):

Shower and thunderstorm activity remains limited in association with a tropical wave over the central tropical Atlantic.

A drier air mass is limiting the potential for development over the next couple of days, and environmental conditions will remain only marginally favorable thereafter.

A tropical depression could form during the early to middle part of next week as the system moves westward at around 10 mph across the central tropical Atlantic.

This system is likely to be near the Lesser Antilles by the middle to latter part of next week, and interests there should monitor its progress.

* Formation chance through 48 hours…low…30 percent.

* Formation chance through 7 days…medium…60 percent.