Murders, kidnappings and terrorism: The picture postcard Caribbean islands now a no-go for American tourists

There are at least three Caribbean islands American tourists are being steered away from due to crime and terrorism spiraling out of control.

Most recently, Royal Caribbean announced on Wednesday that its ships would no longer visit its private beach in Haiti until at least April 2026.

Previously many ships that left from various ports in Florida would stop in Labadee, where Royal Caribbean has a 260-acre resort on the northern coast of Haiti. The area is known for its white sand beaches, coral reefs and jungle-covered hilltops.

Pictured: The Royal Caribbean port in Labadee, Haiti, which is on the northern coast of the country. Service has been suspended to this location because of political instability and terrorism

The cruise line cited growing safety concerns tied to the country’s worsening political instability.

The cancellation affects dozens of upcoming itineraries, but the company noted that it is in the process of notifying affected customers.

This decision from Royal Caribbean follows the US State Department’s Level 4: Do Not Travel advisory for Haiti, which was reissued in July 2025.

The clear blue sea of Turks and Caicos are seen above. Last year, the island had a record-breaking number of visitors, reaching nearly 2 million

The bulletin warns travelers of ‘kidnapping, crime, terrorist activity, civil unrest, and limited health care’.

‘Crimes involving firearms are common in Haiti. They include robbery, carjackings, sexual assault, and kidnappings for ransom. Do not travel to Haiti for any reason,’ it continued.

The Federal Aviation Administration prohibited US airliners from traveling to Haiti for 30 days after gangs shot at three planes in the vicinity of Touissant L’Overture International Airport in Port-au-Prince last November.

Pictured: A member of the Haitian National Police after an attack by an armed gang in Kenscoff, Haiti, on August 4, 2025. At least eight people, including a three-year-old boy and an Irish missionary, were kidnapped from an orphanage located in an area of upper Port-au-Prince that has been the target of attacks by armed gangs seeking to control it for several months

While Haiti is the most dangerous destination in the Caribbean, Turks and Caicos is now also getting a second look by authorities interested in keeping Americans safe abroad.

The islands are well-known for attracting celebrities to their stunning beaches, with notable visitors including Kim Kardashian, Drake and Brooklyn Beckham.

Located to the north of Haiti, the islands recorded 48 homicides last year, including one American visitor.

Pictured: Haiti, Turks and Caicos and Trinidad and Tobago are the most dangerous Caribbean islands, according to State Department classifications. The different levels of risks are as follows: Level 1 – exercise normal precautions – this is the lowest risk, while Level 4 – do not travel indicates life-threatening risks and is the highest risk. Levels 2 and 3 reflect exercising Increased caution and reconsider travel, respectively

With a population of just 47,000, the British Overseas Territory now has the worst murder rate per capita in the Caribbean, according to InSight Crime.

‘The main drivers of violence in the country are sophisticated networks that smuggle firearms and narcotics onto the islands, but human smuggling also seems to play a significant role in the rise in crime, a report from InSight Crime found.

Premier Washington Misick, who leads the country, has blamed the crime surge on Haitian migrants.

The State Department has set its travel advisory at a Level 2 for Turks and Caicos (pictured), warning that most crime occurs on Providenciales, the most populated island

Haiti lies only 90 miles to the south and growing numbers are fleeing its gang violence. In July, island police intercepted a 50-foot boat carrying 194 illegal migrants.

Authorities say several other vessels, each carrying more than 100 people, have been stopped in recent months, with most of the occupants later repatriated to Haiti.

The State Department has set its travel advisory at a Level 2 for Turks and Caicos, warning that most crime occurs on Providenciales, the most populated island.

Trinidad and Tobago, the twin islands mere miles from South America, were upgraded in May 2025 to a Level 3 advisory by the State Department, which means Americans are urged to ‘reconsider’ traveling there (Pictured: Houses overlooking Port of Spain, the capital city)

Trinidad and Tobago, the twin islands mere miles from South America, were upgraded in May 2025 to a Level 3 advisory by the State Department, which means Americans are urged to ‘reconsider’ traveling there.

State Department officials say that violent crime is common, including murder, robbery, assault, sexual assault, home invasion and kidnapping. One kidnapping victim was reported to be a lawful US permanent resident.

Trinidad and Tobago is also right off the coast of Venezuela, a country that is widely considered to be a socialist dictatorship led by Nicolás Maduro.

Kim Kardashian,44, lying on the beach in Turks and Caicos, posing for photos

Many countries, including the US, do not recognize Maduro as the legitimate leader of the country because of a lack of election integrity.

The vast majority of countries in the Lesser Antilles are considered safe to travel to, including the British Virgin Islands, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Guadeloupe, Martinique and Saint Lucia.

