Soldier raped children who were sleeping at Georgia military base, feds say

SAVANNAH, Georgia — A former Army soldier at Fort Stewart has been convicted of sexually abusing two children.

These assaults happened while on duty at a United States military base in Savannah, according to the U.S. Attorney’s office for the Southern District of Georgia.

32-year-old Austin Michael Burak, originally from Oak Harbor, Washington, was convicted of Abusive Sexual Contact of a Child, or Attempt and Aggravated Sexual Abuse of a Child, or Attempt following jury trial.

This is all according to a press release from the office of Tara M. Lyons, Acting U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia. U.S. District Court Chief Judge R. Stan Baker presided over the four-day trial.

Burak was arrested by the FBI originally. He faces a minimum of 30 years in prison now.

As described in courtroom testimony, in August of 2017, Burak sexually abused a minor by ‘intimate touching in private areas’ when the child was merely nine years old. On the same night in 2017, Burak raped/sodomized another child who was only thirteen years old.

Court documents show just a few months before that night– in April of 2017, he was arrested in Downtown Savannah for public drunkenness and reckless conduct during a night out on Bay Street. He pleaded guilty to reckless conduct, and the public drunkenness was dismissed by the court.

The trial was held on May 12-15th, 2025. Burak now awaits sentencing upon the U.S. Probation Services completing a presentence investigation.

“We are committed to protecting our most vulnerable citizens,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Lyons. “In collaboration with our law enforcement partners, we will strive to keep our children and our communities safe.”

“This sends a clear message: Army CID and our law enforcement partners will not tolerate these heinous acts,” said Special Agent in Charge Michele Starostka of the Department of Army Criminal Investigation Division’s Western Field Office. “We are committed to aggressively investigating all crimes, establishing the facts, and supporting the legal process against those responsible.”

“No child should have to experience this heinous abuse. The FBI is committed to tracking down and holding accountable people like Burak who prey on children,” said FBI Atlanta Special Agent in Charge Paul Brown. “We will ensure that criminals engaged in this depraved conduct are held accountable in a court of law.”

The case was investigated by the Army Criminal Investigation Division at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, and Federal Bureau of Investigations and prosecuted for the United States by the Southern District of Georgia Assistant United States Attorneys Sherri A. Stephan and Michael Z. Spitulnik.

For any questions, please contact the U.S. Attorney’s Office at 1-912-652-4422.

Meanwhile, thousands of legal cases reach U.S. courts every year.

From accusations of mistreatment in prisons to fraud to sexual abuse and beyond, here are some of the latest from across the country.

Man sex trafficked autistic teen who was rescued at Florida motel, feds say

In Florida, Terrance Vertrone Alwayne Lowder III was sentenced to 20 years in prison after being accused of sex trafficking an autistic teenager, according to federal prosecutors.

The 16-year-old was rescued from a motel after a tip-off led authorities to her location, prosecutors say.

Lowder pleaded guilty to several charges, including conspiracy to commit sex trafficking of a minor, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Florida.

‘You are evil.’ GirlsDoPorn owner sex trafficked hundreds of women, feds say

Michael Pratt, the owner of GirlsDoPorn, was sentenced to 27 years in prison in California over sex trafficking hundreds of women, federal prosecutors say.

Pratt’s operation involved luring women into pornography through deceit and coercion, with the content later shared online, according to prosecutors.

The court heard from several victims who detailed exploitation and harm they suffered, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of California.

Woman kicked out of Uber was then sexually assaulted in Sacramento, lawsuit says

A lawsuit in California says an Uber driver abandoned a 23-year-old woman near a gas station, where she was later sexually assaulted.

The woman, who was intoxicated, was left without her phone or keys and was taken to an apartment where she said the assault occurred, according to the lawsuit.

The woman is suing Uber for negligence, saying the company failed to ensure her safety

Church leaders used ‘extreme control’ to steal millions from veterans, feds say

Federal prosecutors say leaders of the House of Prayer Christian Churches of America manipulated congregants, including military members, to steal millions through fraud schemes.

The leaders are accused of using indoctrination and control tactics to exploit veterans’ benefits and commit bank fraud.

The indictment names several leaders, including the founder, “Rony Denis,” whose real identity remains unclear, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Georgia.

Threats to beat and kill Marjorie Taylor Greene get man prison sentence, feds say

Garry Lebron Hayes from Tennessee was sentenced to two years in prison over leaving threatening voicemails for Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, federal prosecutors say.

Hayes threatened violence against Greene and also left a menacing message for Sen. Tim Scott, according to news reports and court filings.

At sentencing, the court emphasized the need to protect society from individuals who threaten public officials.

Compiled with the help of AI

https://www.wtoc.com/2025/05/30/former-fort-stewart-soldier-convicted-heinous-child-sex-crimes