Partly sunny with a passing shower or two, high 91

Hot Sunday ahead!

Expect dangerous heat across coastal/urban areas with heat indices reaching elevated to significant levels.

Extreme Heat Warning and Heat Advisory are in effect for today.

HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 PM AST THIS AFTERNOON

* WHAT…This level of heat affect most individuals sensitive to heat, especially those without effective cooling and/or adequate hydration. Impacts possible in some health system and in heat-sensitive industries.

* WHERE.. In the U.S. Virgin Islands, St Croix and St. Thomas, St. John, and Adjacent Islands. .In Puerto Rico, Culebra and Vieques.

* WHEN…From 10 AM this morning to 4 PM AST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

Take extra precautions when outside. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning or evening.

Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

Active Systems

The National Hurricane Center is issuing advisories for Tropical Storm Gabrielle, located over the central subtropical Atlantic.



Eastern and Central Tropical Atlantic



A tropical wave over the eastern Atlantic is producing disorganized shower and thunderstorm activity well west-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands.

Although development is unlikely during the next couple of days, environmental conditions should gradually become more favorable for slow development of this disturbance by the middle to latter part of this week while it moves west-northwestward to northwestward across the central Atlantic.

* Formation chance through 48 hours…low…near 0 percent.

* Formation chance through 7 days…low…30 percent.