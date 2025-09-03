Partly sunny with a thunderstorm this morning, high 92, low 78

HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 PM AST THIS AFTERNOON

* WHAT…This level of heat affect most individuals sensitive to heat, especially those without effective cooling and/or adequate hydration. Impacts possible in some health system and in heat-sensitive industries.

* WHERE…Portions of Puerto Rico and Virgin Islands.

* WHEN…From 10 AM this morning to 5 PM AST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Take extra precautions when outside. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning or evening.

Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

There is a low risk of rip currents along all coasts, the NWS said.

Eastern Tropical Atlantic

A tropical wave located over the far eastern tropical Atlantic southwest of the Cabo Verde islands continues to produce disorganized showers and thunderstorms.

Environmental conditions remain conducive for gradual development of this system during the next several days, and a tropical depression is likely to form late this week or this weekend.

This system is expected to move westward to west-northwestward at around 15 mph across the eastern and central tropical Atlantic into early next week.

* Formation chance through 48 hours…low…30 percent.

* Formation chance through 7 days…high…70 percent.