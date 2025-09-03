Bryan touts USVI advantages at Urban Golf weekend in Miami

MIAMI — Governor Albert Bryan Jr. recently participated in the annual Urban Golf Weekend in Miami, a premier gathering that combines networking, community building, and business engagement. The event drew entrepreneurs, innovators, and leaders from across multiple industries.

As part of the conference, Governor Bryan sat down with a diverse group of entrepreneurs to discuss the many advantages of doing business in the U.S. Virgin Islands. He highlighted the territory’s unique position as a hub for trade and entrepreneurship, particularly the benefits available to individuals and businesses engaged in exporting and importing goods. He underscored that leveraging the territory’s free trade zone status offers opportunities to avoid costly tariffs while tapping into broader markets.

Governor Bryan also shared how the Virgin Islands continues to focus on policies that promote entrepreneurship, foster economic growth, and create pathways for new investment. He emphasized the Territory’s commitment to building partnerships that support both local and global commerce.

Governor Albert Bryan Jr. with Urban Golf Weekend founders Woody Remy (left) and Clifton Addison (right).

In recognition of his leadership and public service, Governor Bryan was presented with the prestigious Eagle Award by Urban Golf Weekend founders Clifford Addison and his partners. The award acknowledges his accomplishments in advancing economic development and championing opportunities for underserved communities.

“This event was not only a tremendous success but also an important moment to share the Virgin Islands story,” Governor Bryan said. “We are excited about the interest and enthusiasm we received, especially from the African-American community, and we look forward to welcoming new entrepreneurs and investors to our shores.”

The Urban Golf Weekend is not only a space for dialogue and networking, but also a fundraiser dedicated to investing in the next generation. Proceeds from the tournament go toward scholarships that help students pursue their education and career goals.

Governor Bryan noted that this work aligns with the Territory’s Vision 2040 strategy to build a high-value tourism sector, expand entrepreneurship, and foster a resilient economy rooted in opportunity for all Virgin Islanders.