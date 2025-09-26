Rodney Charlien accused of punching his girlfriend in St. Thomas

CHARLOTTE AMALIE – A St. Thomas man has been jailed after being charged with domestic violence-related charges, authorities said.

Rodney Charlien, 39, was arrested and charged with simple assault & battery-domestic violence and disturbance of the peace-domestic violence, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

The charges stem from a disturbance that was reported by a concerned citizen on Thursday, September 25, 2025, at 8:21 p.m., according to the VIPD.

VIPD mug shot of Rodney Charlien, 39, of Charlotte Amalie in St. Thomas.

Officers were dispatched to the area and told by the citizen “that they heard a female screaming for her

life,” police said.

The officer made an inspection and discovered where the noise was coming from, according to police.

Officers made contact with a couple who stated that a verbal altercation ensued, however it

became physical, police said.

After interviewing each person, Charlien was taken into official custody and read his Miranda Rights, according to police.

Charlien was arrested for “assaulting his girlfriend, by squeezing her face and punching her multiple

times to her stomach and forearms,” VIPD spokeswoman Kishma Chichester said.

No bail was offered to Charlien as per the territory’s domestic violence statutes.

He was transferred to the custody of the Bureau of Corrections at the St. Thomas jai.

Charlien is scheduled for an advice-of-rights hearing in Superior Court on St. Thomas.

This case is currently under active investigation.

Anyone who has any relevant information about this crime can notify 911, the Domestic Violence Unit at 340-715-5535, or the Office of the Police Chief.