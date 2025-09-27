Sunshine and a few clouds, heat advisory, high 91

An extreme heat warning is in effect today for the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico from 10 AM–5 PM

Culebra, Vieques, and the USV: A heat Advisory will be in effect from 10 AM to 5 PM.

Coastal and urban areas will be most affected. Stay hydrated , avoid strenuous activity around midday take frequent shade/AC breaks, and wear lightweight, light-colored, loose-fitting clothing .

Swells from Humberto will degrade marine conditions.

Small Craft Advisory from noon to at least 12 AM Monday.

A gradual deterioration in marine and coastal conditions is expected beginning at 12 PM today. As a result, a High Risk of rip currents will be in effect.

Effective: 12:00 p.m. today through tomorrow night.

Where: Northern and northwestern coasts of Puerto Rico today; the risk will increase and expand to additional areas on Sunday.

HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 PM AST THIS AFTERNOON

* WHAT…This level of heat affect most individuals sensitive to heat, especially those without effective cooling and/or adequate hydration. Impacts possible in some health system and in heat-sensitive industries.

* WHERE…In Puerto Rico, Culebra and Vieques Counties. In Virgin Islands, St Croix and St. Thomas, St. John, and Adjacent Islands Counties.

* WHEN…From 10 AM this morning to 5 PM AST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

Take extra precautions when outside. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning or evening.

Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments.

Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Active Systems

The National Hurricane Center is issuing advisories for Hurricane Humberto, located over the subtropical central Atlantic.



The National Hurricane Center is issuing advisories on Potential Tropical Cyclone Nine, located near eastern Cuba.

* Formation chance through 48 hours…high…90 percent.

* Formation chance through 7 days…high…90 percent.