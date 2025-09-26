Scuba-clad man robs Disney Springs restaurant, swims away

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Florida — A suspect got away with up to $20,000 in a bizarre heist involving scuba gear at a popular restaurant at Disney Springs.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office says the man walked inside the Paddlefish restaurant — which is located on the water at Disney Springs — and held up two employees, stealing up to $20,000 in cash as they were counting the money and depositing it into a safe.

Officials say it appears the man found a place to store the wetsuit and scuba gear he arrived in before he walked into the restaurant. It appears he got to the restaurant from the body of water.

According to WFTV, the suspect forced the two employees to go to a corner of the room and close their eyes. Sources told WFTV that the suspect tied the employees up. Neither of the employees were hurt.

The suspect then put his gear back on, slipped back into the water and vanished. The employees said the man left within two minutes, and they called 911 after freeing themselves.

The robbery reportedly happened after the restaurant was closed to guests.

A picture released by deputies showed the man appearing to spray paint a security camera. Employees said he wore tight clothing and a blue beanie.

Restaurant operations were not impacted, but the search for the aquatic bandit is ongoing. The Paddlefish restaurant looks like a steamboat and is located on the water at Disney Springs, the outdoor shopping and dining area at Walt Disney World.