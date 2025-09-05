Sydney Sweeney was just linked to someone new. The person may surprise you

As predictable as a rollover on the Palmetto Expressway during rush hour, Sydney Sweeney is in the headlines again.

Not for her acting work or her eyebrow-raising side gigs, but her love life.

Just as the publicity began to die down over her questionable “genes/jeans” ad campaign with American Eagle, the spotlight is shining on a rumored new love interest.

According to widespread media reports (OK, TMZ), Sweeney is “casually” dating former celebrity music manager Scott “Scooter” Braun.

Scooter Braun on Instagram

You know, the guy who kinda, sorta made Taylor Swift’s life miserable for a hot minute.

Here’s a recap if you’re not a rabid Swiftie: In 2019, Braun purchased the masters of the pop superstar’s first six albums, then promptly flipped them for a staggering $450 million, give or take.

The “Daylight” singer later complained that she actually wanted to purchase the rights, but was never given the opportunity. Much hate for Braun, who also managed Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande, followed.

Don’t worry about Tay-Tay these days: In May, the beloved billionaire (yasss!) bought her masters back for an undisclosed amount.

Oh yeah, Swift also just got engaged to baller Travis Kelce, who proposed in a flower-filled garden with a giant rock, as in jewelry.

But we digress. If Sweeney and Braun, who reportedly first linked up during Jeff Bezos’ wedding in Venice, end up becoming a thing, it’ll be a little odd. But at least they’re both single.

Braun, 44, finalized his divorce from influencer/breast cancer advocate Yael Cohen in 2021, and they coparent three elementary school-age kids. Sweeney broke off her engagement to 42-year-old hunky businessman Jonathan Davino a few months ago.

According to People magazine, Braun is “very attentive” to his new galpal, with whom he spent Labor Day weekend in Lake Tahoe. A scan of his Instagram shows him partying it up there with some buddies (Sweeney is not seen, but may be behind the camera).

“He’s loving spending time with her and seeing where things go,” a source told the outlet.

Sigh, we can’t keep up anymore.

In July, Sweeney, 27, was briefly linked to Tom Brady. The two were also seen together at Bezos’ wedding, but no dice. Alas, that coupling would have been geographically attractive. The Emmy nominee has a swanky mansion in the Florida Keys, and the NFL icon lives in a stylin’ bachelor pad in Indian Creek Village. The two hotties are basically neighbors, give or take three hours in traffic.

If the “situationship” with Braun progresses, don’t look for her to go public. The actress told Glamour UK in December 2023 she craves her privacy, which could be the reason for that luxury hideaway in the Keys.

“Everyone is always so curious about who I’m with and what’s that like, but I think it’s important to have something for me,” Sweeney said. “I’m very open [otherwise]. I talk about so much and sometimes it gets me in trouble, but I do try to keep something for me.”

By MADELEINE MARR/Miami Herald

