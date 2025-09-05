VIDOH says COVID-19 is still circulating in the territory

CHRISTIANSTED — The Virgin Islands Department of Health is advising residents to take precautions following a recent slight uptick in COVID-19 cases in the territory, a trend that is also being observed in the US mainland.

“We want to remind everyone that COVID-19 remains a concern in our community,” said Health Commissioner Justa Encarnacion. “It is especially important that we protect our most vulnerable, including the elderly and those who are immunocompromised. Simple actions — such as staying at home when sick, practicing good hand hygiene, and wearing a mask when appropriate — can help prevent the spread of illness.”

The Department of Health also repeated the recommended COVID-19 guidelines:

• Individuals should isolate if they test positive for COVID-19.

• Individuals who test positive for COVID-19 may resume regular activities when symptoms improve and they are fever-free for 24 hours without using fever reducing medicine.

• Isolation means that people who are sick:

o Should NOT report to work and

o Should stay away from others in their household who are not sick, especially young children and those who are immunocompromised.

• A full 5-day isolation is not mandatory if symptoms improve and there is no fever for 24 hours without medicine.

• Depending on severity of symptoms, an individual may need to isolate for longer than 5 days while those with milder symptoms may be able to resume activities earlier than 5 days.

• Once regular activity resumes, the VI Department of Health strongly recommends taking additional precautions for the next 5 days including:

o good hand hygiene

o wearing a mask

o limiting close contact with others

o improving indoor ventilation

• If symptoms return after they resume regular activity, they should go back into isolation until they are fever free for 24 hours without using fever reducing medicine and their symptoms improve.

“Following these additional guidelines is especially important because individuals may still be able to spread the virus even if they are feeling better,” Commissioner Encarnacion said. “Some people such as individuals with immunocompromising conditions, can spread the virus for a longer period of time.”

The VI Department of Health also notes that:

• There is no distinction in the guidance regarding vaccinated or unvaccinated individuals.

• There is no quarantine requirement for close contacts.

• Testing is not recommended for people who do not have symptoms.

For more information, visit the Department of Health website at http://www.doh.vi.gov.