Trailer drops for Sydney Sweeney’s fighter biopic ‘Christy’

That’s commitment.

While many actresses turn to the medical profession to drop pounds quickly for a role, Sydney Sweeney went the opposite route.

To play ‘90s super welterweight fighter Christy Martin, the Washington native bulked up big time, gaining approximately 30 pounds.

In the “Christy” trailer, which dropped Thursday, the part time Florida Keys resident looks shredded, and practically unrecognizable (the curly brunette wig completes the metamorphosis).

While addressing the crowd with Martin at her side at the Toronto International Film Festival last Friday, Sweeney revealed her insanely strict regimen.

“I trained for two or three months before [filming]. I had a boxing coach,” she said in a clip making the rounds. “I had weight trainers, I had nutritionists. I trained three times a day, every day. And then while I was filming, I trained as well.”

Director David Michôd then chimed in, ratting out his star about her diet: “There was a lot of Chick-fil-A,” which Sweeney confirmed.

Among the other high-calorie foods she was advised to consume: “A lot of Smucker’s [peanut butter], a lot of milkshakes, a lot of protein shakes.”

Now slimmed back down, Sweeney, appearing in a slinky dress, added the grind was all worth it.

“It was incredible being able to completely embody such a powerful woman,” she said.

The movie arrives in theaters November 7.

