Trump reveals US sank third Venezuelan drug-running boat

CARACAS — President Trump revealed Tuesday morning that the US military sank a third alleged drug-running boat off the Venezuelan coast.

“We knocked off, actually, three boats, not two, but you saw two,” Trump said.Truth Social/Donald Trump/DOD / SWNS

“We knocked off, actually, three boats, not two, but you saw two,” Trump said on the White House lawn, after posting footage Monday of three alleged drug smugglers dying in a US airstrike, following the killing of 11 in a boat on September 2.

A person on the boat appears to wave at the camera shortly before it is blown up, according to reports.Truth Social/Donald Trump/DOD / SWNS

“And the problem is there are very few boats out in the water. There’s not a lot of boats out in the water. I can’t imagine why,” Trump added.

By STEVEN NIELSON/New York Post

