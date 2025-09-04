VIDOH urges residents to ready health needs ahead of tropical weather

CHRISTIANSTED — As the territory monitors developing storm activity, the VI Department of Health joins with VITEMA in urging residents to take steps now to safeguard their health and well-being.

“Preparing early can make a significant difference during and after severe weather events,” said VI Health Commissioner Justa Encarnacion. “Storms can disrupt access to pharmacies, clinics, and hospitals. Taking time now to address your health needs will help you and your family stay safe.”

VIDOH encourages the community to prepare by:

Refilling Prescriptions: Make sure you have at least a week’s supply of essential medications.

Medical Equipment: Check batteries and power sources for medical devices, such as oxygen concentrators or glucose monitors.

Emergency Kit: Include first-aid supplies, over-the-counter medicines, face masks, hand sanitizer, and any personal health items.

Immunization & Records: Keep copies of your health insurance cards, vaccination records, and important medical information in a waterproof bag.

“We are also reminding residents to stay hydrated as temperatures rise during the month of September, to follow weather and public health advisories, and we kindly ask that you check on vulnerable neighbors, including the elderly and those with chronic illnesses,” Commissioner Encarnacion said.

For more information about storm readiness or to register for real-time alerts, visit www.vitema.vi.gov and www.ready.gov.