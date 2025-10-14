Sunshine gives way to clouds, an a.m. shower or two, with a little rain in the afternoon, high 91

Tuesday October 14, 2025

HOT TODAY, HOT ALL WEEK — STAY SAFE & COOL!

Heat Advisory

Urban & coastal areas

10 AM – 5 PM

Heat risks remain elevated all week across the U.S. Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico.

Drink water

Avoid strenuous activity

Take breaks in shade or A/C

Wear light clothing

Check on vulnerable people

HEAT + FLOODING + LIGHTNING = HIGH IMPACT DAY

Heat Advisory: Sensitive people may feel extreme heat—possible impacts in health or industry.

Flood Risk: Ponding & urban/small stream flooding—isolated flash floods possible.

Lightning Risk: Isolated storms with frequent lightning—be ready to seek shelter.

Moderate risk of rip currents is expected along the northern and eastern beaches of Puerto Rico and Culebra for the rest of the workweek.

If going to the beach, swim near a lifeguard and remember to heed the advice of flag warning systems.

Preliminary rainfall totals observed this weekend across PR & USVI associated with the outer bands of Tropical Storm Jerry.

No tropical cyclone formation is expected over the next seven days.

HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 PM AST THIS AFTERNOON

* WHAT…This level of heat affect most individuals sensitive to heat, especially those without effective cooling and/or adequate hydration. Impacts possible in some health system and in heat-sensitive industries.

* WHERE…All urban and coastal areas of Puerto Rico, as well as the eastern interior of Puerto Rico, Vieques, Culebra, and U.S. Virgin Islands.

* WHEN…From 10 AM this morning to 5 PM AST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

Take extra precautions when outside. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning or evening.

Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments.

Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.