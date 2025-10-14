Woman fell ill and passed out, then 4 dogs in the house killed her

DAYTONA BEACH — Four dogs attacked and killed a Florida woman after she fell unconscious during a medical emergency, investigators say.

Officers responded to the attack around 7 p.m. Friday, October 10, at a home on Spruce Street in Daytona Beach, police said in an October 13 news release.

“The victim’s boyfriend stated that he had gone to the residence after being unable to reach his girlfriend by phone. Upon entering the home, he located her unresponsive on the floor and immediately contacted emergency services,” police reported.

“When officers arrived, they located the victim, identified as 38-year-old Monica L. Emerson, inside the residence. Four dogs were observed running freely within the home: one large adult male, mixed breed (the father) and three adult offspring. Emerson sustained multiple injuries to her body, consistent with an animal attack.” A preliminary investigation indicates she “experienced a medical episode that caused her to lose consciousness, during which time she was fatally attacked by the dogs,” police said. The injuries were “severe,” but detectives found no evidence of foul play or “human involvement,” police said. Animal Control Services captured the four dogs, and they will be held for 10 days before being euthanized, officials said.

Investigators did not reveal who owns the dogs.

Daytona Beach is about a 55-mile drive northeast from Orlando.

By MARK PRICE/The Charlotte Observer

Mark Price is a National Reporter for McClatchy News. He joined the network of newspapers in 1991 at The Charlotte Observer, covering beats including schools, crime, immigration, LGBTQ issues, homelessness and nonprofits. He graduated from the University of Memphis with majors in journalism and art history, and a minor in geology.

