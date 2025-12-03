3 women arrested for Market Street robbery, assault on St. Croix

FREDERIKSTED – Three women were arrested in connection to a robbery-assault on Market Street in Frederiksted Town on St. Croix.

Milagros Peguero, 43, was arrested today and charged with first-degree assault, third-degree assault, first-degree robbery, second-degree robbery, grand larceny and simple assault & battery, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

Dreadisha Peguero, 23, was arrested today and charged with first-degree assault, third-degree assaulr, first-degree robbery, second-degree robbery, grand larceny and simple assault & battery, according to the VIPD.

VIPD mug shot of Dreadisha Peguero, 23, of St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands

Astia Lebron, 36, was arrested today and charged with first-degree assault, third-degree assault, first-degree robbery, second-degree robbery, grand larceny and simple assault & battery, police said.

The case began on November 3 at 11:38 a.m. when the 911 Emergency Call Center got a call about an assault and harassment case, according to police.

The complainant informed the officers that three women assaulted her and she was now receiving threats and being harassed, police said.

VIPD mug shot of Astia Lebron, 36, of St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands

A detective from the Criminal Investigation Bureau was assigned to this case.

Investigation revealed that on October 31, 2025, at around 11:45 p.m., the complainant was approached by Milagros Peguero, Dreadisha Peguero, and Astia Lebron, while on Market Street, Frederiksted, and an argument ensued, which soon turned physical, according to police.

“The three suspects assaulted the complainant, causing visible injuries, and two of her gold necklaces were forcibly pulled from her neck,” VIPD Communications Director Glen Dratte said.

VIPD mug shot of Milagros Peguero, 43, of St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands

Arrest warrants for Dreadisha Peguero, Milagros Peguero, and Astia Lebron were signed by a Superior Court Judge on December 9, 2025, according to Dratte.

Today the three suspects were taken into official custody, booked and processed.

Bail for each woman was set at $75,000.00.

Astia Lebron posted bail and was released pending an advice-of-rights hearing in Superior Court at Estate Kingshill tomorrow.

Milagros Peguero and Dreadisha Peguero were unable to post bail and were transferred to the custody of the Bureau of Corrections at the John A. Bell Adult Correctional Facility in Estate Golden Grove.

The two Pegueros are also scheduled for an advice-of-rights hearing in Superior Court tomorrow morning.