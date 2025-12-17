Help cops find Malachi Thompson wanted for domestic violence

FREDERIKSTED —Police need your help to find a man wanted for domestic violence on St. Croix.

Malachi Thompson, 21, of Grove Place, is currently being sought by the Virgin Islands Police Department on a charge of second-degree assault.

Thompson is a Black male with brown eyes, black hair and a brown complexion. He stands 5-feet, 5-inches tall and weighs 110 pounds.



Police said the suspect wears his hair in “short dreadlocks” and has a “slim build.”

Thompson is a crew member of the McDonald’s restaurant in Estate La Reine at mid-island on St. Croix.

He is known to frequent the Lorraine Village Apartments area in Grove Place, St. Croix, according to the VIPD.

If you see Malachi Thompson you are asked to please call 911 immediately or contact Police Officer Jamillia Edwards at 340-712-6063.

If you have information regarding Thompson’s whereabouts, you are urged to contact Crime Stoppers USVI at 1-800-222-8477.

Tips can remain anonymous.