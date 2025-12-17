Diane Christian arrested on domestic violence charges, VIPD says
FREDERIKSTED — A St. Croix woman faces charges after a domestic violence complaint was filed with the police.

Diane Christian, 50, was arrested today and charged with second-degree attempted assault and petit larceny, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

On February 10, 2025, a complainant filed a police report of a domestic violence incident against Diane Christian, according to the VIPD.

VIPD mug shot of Diane Christian, 50, of St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands

A detective from the Criminal Investigation Bureau was assigned to this case.

On December 16, 2025, a Superior Court Judge signed an arrest warrant for Diane Christian.

Christian was officially detained today, processed and booked.

She posted bail which was set at $50,000.00.

Christian was released pending an advice-of-rights hearing set for Superior Court tomorrow morning.

