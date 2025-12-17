After a cloudy start, the sun returns, breezy this morning with a passing shower or two
The arrival of a northwesterly swell will result hazardous seas and beaches through at least tomorrow, the National Weather Service said.

Therefore, a Coastal Flood Advisory, a High Surf Advisory, Small Craft Advisory and a High Rip Current Risk has been issued along the coastal and offshore Atlantic waters and Passages; and the exposed beaches of the islands through tomorrow morning, according to the NWS.

Please stay out of the water!!!

After a cloudy start, the sun returns to St. Croix, breezy this morning with a passing shower or two and a high of 87, AccuWeather said.

Tonight St. Croix will experience mainly clear conditions and a low of 74, according to AccuWeather.

