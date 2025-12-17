Gun seized during project search for Dreadisha Peguero

FREDERIKSTED – A man and a woman have been arrested on illegal gun charges in connection to the robbery-assault on Market Street in Frederiksted Town on St. Croix.

Dreadisha Peguero, 23, and Ian Benjamin Jr., 23, were each arrested today and charged with carrying a firearm openly or concealed, the Virgin Islands Police Department said.

The Criminal Investigation Bureau and the Special Operations Bureau executed a search warrant at Morning Glory Ridge in Mount Pleasant West in reference to an assault and robbery case involving Peguero, according to the VIPD.

As the search proceeded, a firearm and two magazines containing ammunition were found within the apartment, police said.

Dreadisha Peguero and Ian Benjamin Jr., who was also at the apartment at the time of the search, each denied ownership of the firearm, according to police.

Dreadisha Peguero and Ian Benjamin Jr., both 23, were transported to the Wilbur Francis Command Police Station where they were advised of their rights and placed under arrest for Carrying a Firearm Openly or Concealed. Bail was set at $50,000.00.

They were unable to post bail and were remanded to the John Bell Correctional Facility pending their Advice of Rights Hearing set for December 18, 2025, at the Superior Court.