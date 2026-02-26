Advice of Rights Held for First-Degree Murder and Attempted Murder Suspect

KINGSHILL — A heavy criminal docket met the Superior Court this morning as several high-profile Advice of Rights hearings were conducted.

The most serious matter involved Clifton R. Jacobs, who appeared before Judge Yolan C. Brow Ross to face charges including:

First-Degree Murder (14 V.I.C. 922(a)(1)).

(14 V.I.C. 922(a)(1)). Attempted Murder (14 V.I.C. 331).

(14 V.I.C. 331). Assault and Weapons Charges, including First and Third Degree Assault and possession of a dangerous weapon during a crime of violence.

VIPD mug shot of Clifton R. Jacobs, 57, of St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands

Jacobs is being represented by Attorney Pamela Lynn Colon. In separate matters, Daniel Cove and Christopher Waller also appeared for hearings regarding various criminal violations. The Virgin Islands Department of Justice—Office of the Attorney General is prosecuting all matters.