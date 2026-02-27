John Abramson IV Arrested for Frederiksted Shootout

FREDERIKSTED — The Virgin Islands Police Department has arrested 18-year-old John Abramson IV in connection with a violent gun battle that erupted on Queen Street earlier this month.

The Incident: On February 3, 2026, at approximately 9:26 p.m., what witnesses described as multiple bursts of heavy gunfire rocked the area near Queen and Market Streets. VIPD officers, responding to ShotSpotter alerts, discovered a roadway littered with spent casings and several vehicles riddled with bullets.

John Abramson IV, 18, was arrested on February 26, 2026, in connection with a February 3 shootout on Queen Street in Frederiksted. (Photo: VIPD)

The Charges: Investigation by the Criminal Investigation Bureau revealed that an argument between a victim and Shalom Fenton Sr. in a nearby parking lot escalated into an exchange of fire. Police allege that both Fenton and the young Abramson IV discharged firearms during the altercation.

John Abramson IV (18): Charged with Carrying a Firearm Openly or Concealed and Possession of Ammunition. He was released after posting $5,000 (10% of a $50,000 bond).

Shalom Fenton Sr. (28): Facing Attempted Murder and First-Degree Assault charges.

The Local Context: The shooting occurred just feet away from residential bedrooms in the heart of Frederiksted, leaving residents to count the rounds while seeking cover. The VIPD continues to investigate the circumstances surrounding the “wild west” shootout.