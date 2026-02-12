ST. THOMAS STUNNED: Scott Free Shooting Marks District’s First Homicide Of 2026

ST. THOMAS — The relative peace of the St. Thomas district was shattered early Thursday morning when a 54-year-old man was found shot to death on a public roadway, marking the first homicide for the island this year.

The Virgin Islands Police Department reported that a concerned citizen called 911 at approximately 8:17 a.m. to report a male lying in the road in the Scott Free area. The caller stated the victim appeared to be bleeding from his upper body.

Upon arrival, law enforcement officers discovered the victim, later identified by next of kin as Saint Hubert Joseph, unresponsive and suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Emergency Medical Technicians on the scene concluded that Joseph showed no vital signs.

While St. Croix has already grappled with three homicides since the start of the year, this morning’s violence represents the first recorded murder in St. Thomas for 2026. The VIPD Major Crimes Unit has taken the lead on the investigation, though no suspects or motives have yet been identified.

Call to Action for Readers

The VIPD is urging anyone with information to step forward. You can contact the Major Crimes Unit at 340-642-8449 (WhatsApp) or the VIPD at 340-774-2211. As always, anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers USVI at 1-800-222-8477.