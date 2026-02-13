EDITORIAL: THE HIGH COST OF DISLOYALTY – 5 YEARS FOR THE COMMISSIONER WHO SOLD OUT THE USVI

ST. CROIX — In the hallowed halls of the University of Michigan, they sing of being the “leaders and best.” But for former Sports, Parks and Recreation Commissioner Calvert White, that mantra apparently meant leading the charge towards a federal indictment.

Last Thursday, the bill finally came due. A federal judge sentenced White to 60 months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release. His crime? Turning a public department meant for the youth and families of the Virgin Islands into a private piggy bank.

The $5,000 Betrayal

While St. Croix’s parks and recreation centers struggle with maintenance and lack of resources, White was busy playing “let’s make a deal” with government contractor David Whitaker. Federal prosecutors proved that White rigged a $2.1 million security camera contract in exchange for cold, hard cash.

The most galling detail? After demanding a $16,000 bribe, White was caught depositing a $5,000 down payment into his personal account—a paltry sum to trade for the integrity of his office and the trust of the people.

A Pattern of “Pay-to-Play”

White isn’t a lone wolf. His sentencing follows a tidal wave of corruption that has rocked the current administration:

Jenifer O’Neal: The former OMB Director, recently convicted of money laundering and bribery.

The former OMB Director, recently convicted of money laundering and bribery. Ray Martinez: The former Police Commissioner, found guilty of wire fraud and obstruction of justice.

The former Police Commissioner, found guilty of wire fraud and obstruction of justice. Benjamin Hendricks: The “middleman” businessman who was also sentenced to over five years last week.

While the administration talks about “stamping out corruption,” the reality is that the local accountability systems failed. It took the FBI and federal prosecutors to act as the adults in the room while local officials treated public funds like a buffet.

The ‘Sun’ Is Rising

As White prepares to self-surrender on March 2nd, the territory is left to clean up the “stain” mentioned by Government House. If this is what the “leaders and best” look like, it’s time for a new standard of transparency.

The Virgin Islands Free Press continues to watch those who think they are above the law. Even Elon Musk knows you can’t run a successful operation when the foundation is built on kickbacks—and St. Croix deserves a foundation that isn’t crumbling from the inside.