Kingshill Court Report: Advice of Rights & Sentencings for Feb. 27, 2026

ST. CROIX — While much of the town’s attention is on high-profile violence, the Superior Court at Kingshill remains busy with a range of domestic, property, and firearm cases that impact neighborhoods across St. Croix. Here is a look at today’s calendar before Judge Yolan C. Brow Ross.
Today’s Featured Cases:
- ⚖️ Felicita Felix (SX-2026-CR-00070): Appeared for an Advice of Rights hearing on charges of Simple Assault and Battery, categorized under Domestic Violence laws. Felix was booked on Thursday and seen today to determine bail and conditions of release.
- ⚖️ Yousef Ali (SX-2025-CR-00281): Appeared for a sentencing hearing following a conviction for Contempt of Court. This follows an earlier 2026 arrest involving a domestic disturbance in which Ali was accused of acting erratically and assaulting a family member.
- ⚖️ Leopold Gittens, III (SX-2025-CR-00131): Held a status conference regarding a charge of Destruction of Property. These hearings are vital “checks and balances” to ensure cases are moving toward trial or resolution.
- ⚖️ The “Queen Street” Co-Defendants: In separate hearings, John Abramson IV (18) and Shalom Fenton, Sr. (28) appeared for their Advice of Rights following a shooting incident on February 3. Abramson faces firearms and ammunition charges, while Fenton faces more severe counts, including attempted murder.