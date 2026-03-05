BREAKING: Homicide Investigation Underway in St. Thomas

ST. THOMAS — The Virgin Islands Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred Thursday morning at the Paul M. Pearson Gardens Housing Community.

Key Details of the Incident:

The Victim: 33-year-old Desie Henry Jr. was positively identified by next of kin.

33-year-old was positively identified by next of kin. The Timeline: Central Dispatch was alerted by the ShotSpotter system at approximately 8:44 a.m. that multiple gunshots were fired in the area.

Central Dispatch was alerted by the system at approximately that multiple gunshots were fired in the area. The Response: Patrol officers and detectives arriving at the scene learned that Henry had been transported to the Roy Lester Schneider Regional Medical Center by a private vehicle.

Patrol officers and detectives arriving at the scene learned that Henry had been transported to the Roy Lester Schneider Regional Medical Center by a private vehicle. The Outcome: Forensic personnel and detectives met with the unresponsive victim at the hospital, where he was pronounced deceased prior to law enforcement’s arrival.

Investigation Status: The case is currently an active investigation led by the VIPD Criminal Investigation Bureau’s Major Crimes Division. The VIPD has extended condolences to the family and is urging anyone with information to come forward.

How to Provide Tips: