ST. CROIX COURT DIGEST: Morning Sessions – March 5, 2026 ⚖️

KINGSHILL — It was a busy morning at the Superior Court on St. Croix as Judge Christopher Timmons presided over a variety of matters ranging from felony firearms charges to environmental citations.

Advice of Rights: Gun Charges

Rashoy Burke appeared for an Advice of Rights hearing this morning. Burke is facing charges related to 14 V.I.C. 2253(a), which involves the unlawful possession of a firearm. The court will determine if there is probable cause to move forward with the charges.

Arraignment: Assault and Battery

Xiomara Ventura was scheduled for an 09:00 AM arraignment today. Ventura is facing charges under 14 V.I.C. 299(1) (Simple Assault and Battery) and 16 V.I.C. 91(b). These charges often stem from domestic or localized disputes.

Littering Citation: Illegal Dumping

On the citation calendar, Raphael Phillips appeared for a hearing regarding a violation occurring back on January 27, 2026. Phillips is charged under 19 V.I.C. 1563(18) for the Disposal of Waste at an Unauthorized Site. The citation was issued by Officer Vincent Perez.