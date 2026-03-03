History Unearthed: Stunning ‘Chaney’ Discovery at Gallows Bay

CHRISTIANSTED — Gallows Bay continues to reveal the deep history of St. Croix. This week, a walk through the area turned up a remarkable double-sided fragment of “Chaney”—specifically a 19th-century “Flow Blue” ceramic piece.
While we typically focus on the daily news cycle at the Free Press, this discovery is a poignant reminder of the stories literally resting under our feet, dating back to the eras of the 1848 Emancipation and the 1878 Fireburn.
Our colleagues at the St. Croix Sun have the full breakdown of the pottery’s origins, high-resolution photos of the find, and what it represents for Crucian heritage.
Check out the full story on our exclusive new site, “The St. Croix Sun.” 🏺✨
https://www.stcroixsun.news/st-croix-sun/stunning-chaney-find-at-gallows-bay-a-19th-century-link-to-st-croixs-past
