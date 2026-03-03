History Unearthed: Stunning ‘Chaney’ Discovery at Gallows Bay

CHRISTIANSTED — Gallows Bay continues to reveal the deep history of St. Croix. This week, a walk through the area turned up a remarkable double-sided fragment of “Chaney”—specifically a 19th-century “Flow Blue” ceramic piece.

While we typically focus on the daily news cycle at the Free Press, this discovery is a poignant reminder of the stories literally resting under our feet, dating back to the eras of the 1848 Emancipation and the 1878 Fireburn.

(Credit: Jacob Victor / Facebook)

Our colleagues at the St. Croix Sun have the full breakdown of the pottery’s origins, high-resolution photos of the find, and what it represents for Crucian heritage.

