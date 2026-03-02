Traffic Stop Near Vendors Plaza Leads to Felony Gun Arrest ⚖️

ST. THOMAS — A routine traffic stop for a minor equipment violation resulted in a felony weapons arrest Friday morning on Veterans Drive.

On February 27, 2026, at approximately 9:51 a.m., officers from the Special Operations Bureau were patrolling the area near Vendors Plaza. The officers initiated a stop on a vehicle after observing it was operating without a front license plate.

As officers approached the car, they reported a strong odor of marijuana coming from the interior.

The driver and the passenger, identified as Jalanie Daniel, 44, were ordered to exit the vehicle to allow for a safety pat-down and a search for illegal contraband.

Prior to the search, Daniel reportedly informed the responding officers that he was in possession of a firearm. Further investigation revealed that Daniel did not possess a license to carry the weapon in the territory.

Jalanie Daniel was taken into custody and charged with:

Unlawful Possession of a Firearm

Unlawful Possession of Ammunition

Bail was set at $60,000.00.

VIPD mug shot of Jalanie Daniel, 44, of St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands

Before the search commenced, Daniel informed the responding officers that he was in possession of a firearm. He further admitted that he did not possess a license to carry the weapon in the Virgin Islands.

Unlawful Possession of a Firearm

Unlawful Possession of Ammunition

Bail for Daniel was set at $60,000.00. This arrest highlights the ongoing efforts of the VIPD to remove illegal weapons from high-traffic tourist and commercial areas like Vendors Plaza.