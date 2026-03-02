Robbery Arrest at Estate Castle Coakley Business

ST. CROIX — A 31-year-old man is in custody after allegedly robbing and strangling a woman at a local bar and restaurant early Monday morning.
The Virgin Islands Police Department reported that the 911 Emergency Call Center received multiple reports of a robbery at La Terreza Bar & Restaurant in Estate Castle Coakley at approximately 1:47 a.m. on March 2, 2026.
The Incident
According to the victim’s statement to Criminal Investigation Bureau detectives:
- She was approached by a man identified as Jeffry Escanio.
- Escanio allegedly snatched a gold chain from her neck.
- During the encounter, he reportedly strangled the victim, restricting her airway.
- The victim sustained injuries, and witnesses at the scene corroborated her account of the event.
Arrest and Charges
Police contacted Escanio, who declined to give a statement after being advised of his Miranda Rights. He was subsequently arrested and faces the following charges:
- First-Degree Robbery
- First-Degree Assault
Escanio was unable to post the $75,000.00 bail and was remanded to the John Bell Adult Correctional Facility. His advice of rights hearing is scheduled for tomorrow, March 3, 2026.