Robbery Arrest at Estate Castle Coakley Business

ST. CROIX — A 31-year-old man is in custody after allegedly robbing and strangling a woman at a local bar and restaurant early Monday morning.

The Virgin Islands Police Department reported that the 911 Emergency Call Center received multiple reports of a robbery at La Terreza Bar & Restaurant in Estate Castle Coakley at approximately 1:47 a.m. on March 2, 2026.

The Incident

According to the victim’s statement to Criminal Investigation Bureau detectives:

She was approached by a man identified as Jeffry Escanio .

. Escanio allegedly snatched a gold chain from her neck.

During the encounter, he reportedly strangled the victim, restricting her airway.

The victim sustained injuries, and witnesses at the scene corroborated her account of the event.

VIPD mug shot of Jeffry Escanio, 31, of St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands

Arrest and Charges

Police contacted Escanio, who declined to give a statement after being advised of his Miranda Rights. He was subsequently arrested and faces the following charges:

First-Degree Robbery

First-Degree Assault

Escanio was unable to post the $75,000.00 bail and was remanded to the John Bell Adult Correctional Facility. His advice of rights hearing is scheduled for tomorrow, March 3, 2026.