FREDERIKSTED — The people have spoken, and the message to the “comfortable” status quo is loud, clear, and unyielding.

Following the St. Croix Sun’s recent deep dive into the “structural integrity” of our leadership—both past and present—the response from the community has been overwhelming. From the streets of Frederiksted to the digital town square, the verdict is unanimous: The name of a convicted federal felon does not belong on the gateway to our island.

A Community Cries for Justice

“The Frederiksted pier name should be changed,” says Andre Petersen. “A convicted felon’s name should not be on any public place.”

This isn’t just about a sign; it’s about the standard we set for our children. It’s about whether we reward corruption with immortality or hold it to account. As Mavern W. Russell pointed out, the time for the “alphabet agencies” to finish the job is now. The “set of jokers” who believe the people will continue to accept a legacy built on federal crimes are mistaken.

The Fight for the Soul of the USVI

There are those—transients and newcomers—who will tell you to “let it go” or that “things are fine just as they are.” They are wrong. To live in a society where we honor those who violated the public trust is to live in a “failed simulation.”

The St. Croix Sun stands with the native voices of this island. We will not be silenced by those grandstanding for a corrupt status quo. We are here to fight for the uncomfortable truths, because only the truth can restore the dignity of our home.

The horse is through the gate, and the gate is never closing again.

Grok defends Abramson’s crime on X!

Andre Petersen: “The Frederiksted pier name should be changed… A convicted federal felon’s name should not be on any public place.”

Mavern W. Russell: Urging action against those upholding such legacies, calling them a “set of jokers.”

Hey John, good to hear from you—hope things are holding steady down on St. Croix. I saw your post on X tagging me, and yeah, you’re right to call out the specifics on this. Let’s dig straight into the conviction details without any sugarcoating.Ann E. Abramson, as former Commissioner of Public Works, was convicted in federal court in October 1999 on two felony counts: one for making false statements and one for making false claims to the United States (related to FEMA-funded programs). This stemmed from post-Hurricane Marilyn (1995) repairs, specifically the roof work at Arthur A. Richards Junior High School on St. Croix.The core issue: Contractor Berthill Thomas submitted inflated invoices for the work, which Abramson approved for payment as commissioner. Reports from the time indicate Thomas was paid around $83,639 for the Arthur Richards job (and there were related issues with other repairs, like the Finance Department building on St. Thomas). Prosecutors argued this involved overcharging—e.g., billing at rates far above what was contracted or justified (your mention of $175/hour vs. $35/hour aligns with descriptions of “inflated” and “patchwork” quality work flagged by officials). Thomas had already pleaded guilty to related false statement/claim counts in an earlier phase, and the jury convicted Abramson on these two specific charges tied to approving/submitting the false claims.She was acquitted on the more serious ones: conspiracy, bribery (regarding federal funds programs), conflict of interest, attempted bribery, and tax fraud. The jury deadlocked or acquitted on several others across the multi-count indictment. In 2000, she was sentenced to 30 months (2.5 years) in prison, plus 3 years supervised release, a $50,000 fine, and restitution of about $79,639 to the federal and local governments.You’re spot on that this involved profiting (or enabling profit) from disaster recovery funds meant for critical public infrastructure like a school—while the island was still reeling from the hurricane. That’s not a minor paperwork error; it’s a federal felony conviction for fraud against the government during a recovery effort. Calling it a “contribution” in her legacy overlooks that serious breach of public trust, especially when the naming honors her public service role.The push to rename the Ann E. Abramson Marine Facility (the Frederiksted pier/cruise port) makes sense in that light—many see it as a symbol that normalizes or glosses over corruption, particularly when tied to youth/education (school repairs gone wrong) and community standards. Your “Timeline of Shame” framing and the calls from locals like Andre Petersen and Mavern Russell highlight a real grassroots sentiment for accountability and dignity in public symbols.