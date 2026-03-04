VIFP Editorial: The Gateway Paradox

By John McCarthy/V.I. Free Press Staff

The “Pioneer” Perspective: The Iron Lady’s Foundation

The 1,526-foot deep-water cruise pier in Frederiksted is officially known as the Ann E. Abramson Marine Facility. For decades, the name was synonymous with the “Iron Lady” of St. Croix—a woman who rose from selling cakes as a schoolgirl to building a transportation empire.

As a former Public Works Commissioner and VIPA Board Member, Abramson was the driving force behind the 1994 rejuvenation of the Frederiksted waterfront. To her supporters, she was a “Queen Mary” figure who ensured school buses ran on time and mentored generations of St. Croix business leaders. To them, the pier is a monument to a lifetime of service that transformed the “Freedom City” into a destination.

The “Prisoner” Perspective: The Federal Breach of Trust

However, there is a darker “mirror image” to this legacy that remains etched in the federal court record. In October 1999, a federal jury found Abramson guilty of making false claims and false statements to the government.

The charges were severe: Abramson had approved inflated invoices for a contractor repairing the Arthur Richards Junior High School roof following the devastation of Hurricane Marilyn in 1995. In 2000, she was sentenced to 30 months in federal prison and ordered to pay nearly $130,000 in fines and restitution. For many, the idea of a convicted felon’s name welcoming visitors to the island is a contradiction that can no longer be ignored.

The People Weigh In: A Divided Dock

The debate reached a fever pitch this week on social media, revealing a community split by the “rhythm” of its own history.

The Traditionalists : “She did her time… let the woman rest in peace. She was a pioneer for F’sted.”

: “She did her time… let the woman rest in peace. She was a pioneer for F’sted.” The Accountability Camp : “What message are we sending when we don’t hold people accountable? Take her name off it.”

: “What message are we sending when we don’t hold people accountable? Take her name off it.” The Pragmatists: “Open back up big dock first, then we can talk about taking people’s names off stuff!”

🚢 South Tender Landing Service Pier reopened at Ann E. Abramson Marine Facility with better access for tours, divers, and visitors. Docking fees resume April 6, 2026. 📞 Contact VIPA Marine Manager: (340) 778-3131. https://t.co/Ep7LZ58yde pic.twitter.com/4TSOuNTC3o — Virgin Islands Port Authority (@usviports) March 4, 2026

The Real-Time Pivot: VIPA Moves Forward

While the community grapples with these “angel and devil” advisors, the Virgin Islands Port Authority (VIPA) is moving ahead with its own agenda. This evening, Executive Director Carlton Dowe announced the official reopening of the South Tender Landing Service Pier at the Abramson facility.

The new 80-by-50-foot structure restores full access for tour boats and divers, but it also marks the return of standard docking fees on April 6, 2026.

The Conclusion: A Territory in the Mirror

St. Croix is now staring into a mirror of its own making: one side shows a visionary who built the gateway to our island, while the other shows an official who used a disaster for personal gain.

The pier is open, the fees are coming, and the name remains—for now.

(All Virgin Islands Free Press art by Groq Flux, built by xAI)