2,800 Tires Later: VIWMA Reclaims Mon Bijou Bin Site

By JOHN McCARTHY / V.I. Free Press Staff Writer

ST. CROIX — The Virgin Islands Waste Management Authority (VIWMA) announced today that it has successfully completed a massive restoration project at the Mon Bijou bin site, clearing out an environmental hazard that has plagued the neighborhood for months.

The Cleanup by the Numbers

The site had become a magnet for illegal dumping, specifically discarded tires, which create significant public health risks ranging from mosquito breeding grounds to toxic fire hazards.

Tires Removed: Approximately 2,800 illegally dumped tires.

Approximately 2,800 illegally dumped tires. Environmental Impact: Mitigation of soil and water contamination risks.

Mitigation of soil and water contamination risks. Legal Stakes: Violators caught dumping at the site face fines of at least $1,000 and up to 180 days in prison.

The Mon Bijou site after the VIWMA cleanup.

A Message to the Community

Executive Director Hannibal “Mike” Ware stated that restoring the site is part of a broader commitment to community health, but warned that the cleanup is only half the battle. “We urge the community to partner with us by disposing of waste responsibly while we work toward a permanent solution to illegal tire dumping,” Ware said.

The “Before” photos of the site showed a sprawling wall of rubber nearly reaching the tree line. Today, the area is cleared, though VIWMA officials say they are keeping a close eye on the location to prevent recidivist dumpers from returning.