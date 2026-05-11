TRAFFIC ALERT: Melvin Evans Highway Closures as East Airport Paving Shifts Gears

By JOHN McCARTHY / V.I. Free Press Staff Writer

ST. CROIX — Commuters on the Melvin Evans Highway should prepare for delays this week as the Department of Public Works (DPW) enters the final stretch of asphalt rehabilitation at the East Airport Intersection.

The Current Status

DPW contractor Marco St. Croix, Inc. has successfully completed paving on all westbound lanes. Starting today, Monday, May 11, focus shifts to the eastbound side of the highway. Officials expect all paving to be finalized before the end of the week.

Detours & Work Hours

To facilitate the heavy machinery and night-crew transitions, the following temporary road closures are in effect:

Work Hours: 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. daily.

9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. daily. Closure Zone: Melvin Evans Highway from the Industrial Park Intersection to the Diageo Intersection.

Melvin Evans Highway from the Industrial Park Intersection to the Diageo Intersection. Eastbound Diversion: Traffic will be diverted at the Industrial Park Intersection via Route 669 to Route 70.

DPW Guidance

Motorists are strongly encouraged to avoid the area if possible and to follow all posted detour signage. DPW expressed appreciation for the public’s patience as these critical territory-wide road improvements continue.