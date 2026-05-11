CRIMINAL PROFILE: The Revolving Door of Estate Hogensborg

A VIFP Investigative Sidebar

By JOHN McCARTHY / V.I. Free Press Staff Writer

While today’s Superior Court docket features a fresh set of hearing dates, a “Direct-to-Dockets” analysis by the VIFP reveals that for many defendants, the path to the John Bell Correctional Facility is a well-worn trail. The cases of Jano Gordon and Luis A. Lopez Jr. highlight a troubling trend of recidivism and systemic failure in the territory’s mental health and criminal justice intersection.

Jano Gordon: The “Service Station” Cycle

Gordon’s 2024 machete attack—which resulted in the permanent disfigurement of his father—was not an isolated burst of violence, but the climax of a long-documented struggle at a single location: the service station in Estate Hogensborg.

May 2023: Arrested for disturbing the peace after hurling glass bottles at vehicles and attempting to spit on children at the station.

Arrested for disturbing the peace after hurling glass bottles at vehicles and attempting to spit on children at the station. July 2024: Arrested for trespassing and disobeying police orders at the same location.

Arrested for trespassing and disobeying police orders at the same location. The Systemic Gap: Despite multiple psychiatric evaluations where experts noted “hallucinations” and “selective mutism,” the court struggle to find a permanent intervention persists into 2026.

Luis A. Lopez Jr.: From Arson to Burglary

Lopez’s history reveals a high-frequency cycle of destructive behavior across St. Croix’s commercial hubs.

January 2023: Charged with first-degree arson after allegedly setting fire to a homeless shelter while three people were inside.

Charged with first-degree arson after allegedly setting fire to a homeless shelter while three people were inside. December 2025: Accused of damaging businesses at the Sunny Isles Shopping Center, where he allegedly threw rocks that injured a patron.

Accused of damaging businesses at the Sunny Isles Shopping Center, where he allegedly threw rocks that injured a patron. March 2026: Arrested for the third-degree burglary of the “Purple Papaya” after being caught on video surveillance.

The Accountability Question

For residents of St. Croix, these names are becoming as familiar as the locations of their crimes. While the Virgin Islands Bureau of Corrections has been allocated $2.1 million in FY 2026 for court-appointed monitors and experts to address these systemic issues, the dockets suggest that the “revolving door” remains wide open.