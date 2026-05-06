COURT WATCH: Heavy Arraignment Docket Leads Busy Day at Kingshill

By JOHN McCARTHY / V.I. Free Press Staff Writer

KINGSHILL — While the St. Croix sun beats down outside, the Superior Court of the Virgin Islands is seeing a surge in criminal activity on this morning’s docket. Presiding in Room CR-103, the Honorable Yolan C. Brow Ross is handling a diverse array of cases ranging from serious violent felonies to specialized bench trials.

The Morning Arraignment Block

A significant portion of the morning was dedicated to formal arraignments for several defendants:

Turrel Thomas (SX-2026-CR-00101): Facing charges related to the possession of a firearm with an altered identification (14 V.I.C. 2256(a)).

(SX-2026-CR-00101): Facing charges related to the possession of a firearm with an altered identification (14 V.I.C. 2256(a)). Blakeshan Graham (SX-2026-CR-00102): Charged with Third-Degree Assault and Domestic Violence.

(SX-2026-CR-00102): Charged with Third-Degree Assault and Domestic Violence. Tamysha Osorio-Ramos (SX-2026-CR-00104): Appearing for an arraignment involving charges of driving under the influence (20 V.I.C. 493(a)(1)).

(SX-2026-CR-00104): Appearing for an arraignment involving charges of driving under the influence (20 V.I.C. 493(a)(1)). Matthew Gregg (SX-2026-CR-00105): Facing a serious charge of First-Degree Assault (14 V.I.C. 296).

(SX-2026-CR-00105): Facing a serious charge of First-Degree Assault (14 V.I.C. 296). Francisco Velazquez (SX-2026-CR-00106): Facing arraignment for First-Degree Aggravated Rape and Domestic Violence.

(SX-2026-CR-00106): Facing arraignment for First-Degree Aggravated Rape and Domestic Violence. Sheniqua Belardo-Mason (SX-2026-CR-00107) and Donteh Connell (SX-2026-CR-00110): Both defendants faced arraignment today for Third-Degree Assault and Domestic Violence.

Trials and Specialized Hearings

Beyond the arraignments, the court also held an Advice of Rights for Nigel Noelien, who faces burglary and grand larceny charges. Additionally, a Bench Trial commenced at 10:00 a.m. for Xiomara Ventura, involving charges of Third-Degree Assault, Domestic Violence, and Aggravated Child Abuse.

The morning session also included a status conference for Melissa Ann Cunningham regarding her compliance with court-ordered conditions.

“Know someone who keeps up with the Kingshill docket? Tag them below so they don’t miss today’s Court Watch.”

https://www.stcroixsun.news/st-croix-sun/st-croix-court-watch-nia-cruz-assault-hearing-may-2026