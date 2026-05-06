THE BIG BROIL: St. Croix Swelters Under 100°F Heat Index

By JOHN McCARTHY / V.I. Free Press Staff Writer

ST. CROIX – If you felt like you were dragging through wet cement this morning, you weren’t alone. Despite the National Weather Service labeling our current status as a “Limited Heat Risk,” the mercury is telling a more aggressive story. With the heat index hovering at a stifling 100°F, the territory is locked in a humid embrace that makes “limited” feel like a technicality.

WALKING THE GAUNTLET: Residents catch what’s left of the morning shade along the Frederiksted Waterfront Promenade on Wednesday. With a heat index hitting 100°F, even a casual stroll feels like a workout as a “Limited Heat Risk” settles over St. Croix. (VIFP photo/John McCarthy)

The Burn and the Build-Up

The primary hazard through Friday remains this persistent heat, especially for those working the docks or walking the streets of Christiansted and Frederiksted without a steady gallon of water in hand. While an upper-level trough is hanging around, a stubborn layer of dry air is acting like a lid on a pot, suppressing the afternoon showers that usually offer a brief reprieve.

🌀Do you know what to do when a storm threatens? Prepare for hurricane season by taking the time now to understand the actions needed when time is of the essence. #HurricanePrep #HurricaneStronghttps://t.co/6Kc72OLq97 pic.twitter.com/GG77JDd0aH — NWS San Juan (@NWSSanJuan) May 6, 2026

Hazardous Horizons

The Heat: Expect the “Limited Risk” to persist through the workweek. Hydration isn’t a suggestion; it’s a survival strategy for anyone sensitive to the sun.

Expect the “Limited Risk” to persist through the workweek. Hydration isn’t a suggestion; it’s a survival strategy for anyone sensitive to the sun. The Surf: Northern and eastern beaches are holding a Moderate Rip Current Risk through Thursday. If you’re hitting the water to cool off, keep it near a lifeguard—even “moderate” waves can turn a swim into a struggle.

Northern and eastern beaches are holding a through Thursday. If you’re hitting the water to cool off, keep it near a lifeguard—even “moderate” waves can turn a swim into a struggle. The Weekend Outlook: Winds are expected to shift and freshen by Saturday, which might kick up the dust but will also keep the fire danger elevated as coastal fuels continue to dry out.

In short: stay wet, stay in the shade, and keep an eye on the horizon. It’s a long way to St. Croix for a satellite billionaire, but for the rest of us, it’s just another day in the Caribbean furnace.