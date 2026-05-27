CRITICAL CONDITION: St. Thomas Man Arrested After Victim Found Unconscious, Bleeding at Patriot Manor

By JOHN McCARTHY / V.I. Free Press Staff Writer

ST. THOMAS — A 32-year-old man faces domestic violence charges after police found a woman unconscious and bleeding from the face at Patriot Manor early last week, authorities confirmed.

D’Quan Rogers was arrested Monday, May 25, following an investigation by the Virgin Islands Police Department’s Domestic Violence & Special Victims Unit.

The incident began in the early morning hours of Monday, May 18, when patrol officers responded to an emergency call at the Patriot Manor housing community. Upon arrival, responding officers discovered an unresponsive female victim suffering from visible facial trauma.

The victim was treated at the scene by emergency medical technicians and rushed via ambulance to the Roy Lester Schneider Hospital for medical treatment.

Detectives from the Domestic Violence Unit later interviewed the victim at the hospital once she was stable. Based on her statements and evidence at the scene, investigators identified Rogers as the individual who struck the woman, causing the injuries that knocked her unconscious.

Exactly one week after the assault, Rogers turned himself in at the Domestic Violence Unit to face the allegations. He was placed under arrest and formally charged with:

Simple Assault (DV)

Disturbance of the Peace (DV)

Rogers was booked, processed, and remanded to the Bureau of Corrections at the Alexander A. Farrelly Justice Complex without bail, in accordance with the territory’s domestic violence statutes, pending his Advice of Rights hearing in Superior Court.

The case remains under active investigation by the VIPD. Authorities are urging anyone with information regarding this incident to contact the Domestic Violence Unit at (340) 715-5536, the Office of the Police Chief, or call 911.