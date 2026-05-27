St. Thomas Woman Arrested on Multiple Domestic Violence Charges After Anna’s Retreat Break-In

By JOHN McCARTHY / V.I. Free Press Staff Writer

ST. THOMAS — A 24-year-old woman is facing multiple domestic violence charges following a violent weekend encounter in Anna’s Retreat, marking the second time she has allegedly targeted the same victim.

K’enisha George was arrested Saturday, May 23, by officers with the VIPD’s Domestic Violence & Special Victims Unit.

According to police reports, officers responded to a residence in Anna’s Retreat on Friday, May 22, following reports of a burglary and an active fight in progress. Investigators determined that George had attempted to force her way into the home and assaulted the occupant. The victim sustained minor injuries while successfully fighting off the intruder and holding her back.

Court details reveal this was not an isolated incident. George is accused of previously breaking into her ex-girlfriend’s residence through a bedroom window back in March, during which she allegedly assaulted the victim and took her phone. Police say George returned to the home on Friday and launched a second attack after trying to breach the exact same window.

Following the Friday altercation, George presented herself to the Domestic Violence & Special Victims Unit on Saturday. She was advised of her constitutional rights and placed under arrest.

George faces a slate of domestic violence-related charges, including:

Third-Degree Burglary (DV)

Destruction of Property (DV)

Simple Assault (DV)

Disturbance of the Peace (DV)

She was booked, processed, and remanded to the Bureau of Corrections at the Alexander A. Farrelly Justice Complex pending her Advice of Rights hearing in Superior Court.

The case remains under active investigation. The VIPD urges anyone with further information regarding this incident to contact the Domestic Violence & Special Victims Unit at (340) 715-5536, the Office of the Police Chief at (340) 774-2211, or emergency services at 911.