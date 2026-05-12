Homicide Investigation Underway in Mon Bijou

By JOHN McCARTHY / V.I. Free Press Staff Writer

FREDERIKSTED — Detectives with the Criminal Investigation Bureau are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred Tuesday morning in the Mon Bijou area of St. Croix.

The incident began at approximately 8:17 a.m. when the 911 Emergency Call Center was alerted by a ShotSpotter notification indicating multiple rounds had been fired. Simultaneous calls from concerned citizens reported a male victim suffering from gunshot wounds at the scene.

First responders and Emergency Medical Technicians arrived to find a 47-year-old male with multiple gunshot injuries. Although he was quickly transported via ambulance to the Governor Juan F. Luis Hospital, he eventually succumbed to his wounds.

Authorities have identified the deceased as Kaleem O. Iles.

The investigation is active, and the VIPD is urging anyone with information to contact the Criminal Investigation Bureau at (340) 778-2211, Crime Stoppers USVI at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or 911.