St. Thomas Man Arrested for Third-Degree Assault

By JOHN McCARTHY / V.I. Free Press Staff Writer

CHARLOTTE AMALIE — A 37-year-old man is behind bars following an alleged physical assault earlier this month on St. Thomas, authorities said.

Luis Amaro Jr. was apprehended by detectives from the Criminal Investigation Bureau and charged with third-degree assault and related offenses.

The arrest stems from a complaint filed on May 3, 2026. According to the Virgin Islands Police Department, Amaro Jr. is accused of physically assaulting a male victim, causing unspecified injuries.

Case Details:

Suspect: Luis Amaro Jr., 37

Luis Amaro Jr., 37 Charges: Third-Degree Assault

Third-Degree Assault Bail: Set at $25,000

Set at $25,000 Incident Date: May 3, 2026

The VIPD continues to urge residents with information regarding this incident or other criminal activity to contact the Criminal Investigation Bureau at (340) 774-2211, ext. 5577, or call 911.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted via Crime Stoppers VI at 1-800-222-8477, through crimestoppersvi.org, or the P3Tips mobile app.